/ 09.15.2023
On this all-new episode of “The Crew League,” Nick Cannon’s NCredible Gang and co-captain Hitman Holla go up against GaTa’s G.E.D. Inc. to kick off the semi-finals. Trash talk and hard fouls run high as the players battle it out on the court. Watch now!
Nick Cannon vs. Waka Flocka Flame | 'The Crew League' (S5, Ep. 4)
On this all-new episode of “The Crew League,” team captain Nick Cannon, co-captain Hitman Holla ...
Offset vs. Rob49 | 'The Crew League' (S5, Ep. 3)
On this all-new episode of “The Crew League,” Offset’s Bando Boyz lace up against Rob49’s ...
Doe Boy vs. Key Glock | 'The Crew League' (S5, Ep. 2)
Cleveland’s Doe Boy and his Team Ohreallyyyyyy face off against Memphis legend Key Glock and ...
Kevin Gates vs. GaTa | 'The Crew League' (S5, Ep. 1)
The incomparable Kevin Gates and The Alumni take on South Central’s GaTa and G.E.D. Inc. ...