S5 E5 | Nick Cannon vs. GaTa (Semi-Finals)
The Crew League
By REVOLT
  /  09.15.2023

On this all-new episode of “The Crew League,” Nick Cannon’s NCredible Gang and co-captain Hitman Holla go up against GaTa’s G.E.D. Inc. to kick off the semi-finals. Trash talk and hard fouls run high as the players battle it out on the court. Watch now!

