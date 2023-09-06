S7 E33 | Big Daddy Kane
S7 E33 | Big Daddy Kane

03:03:06
  /  09.09.2023

On this all-new episode of “Drink Champs,” rap legend Big Daddy Kane comes through to discuss his influence on the culture, hip hop’s 50th anniversary and the state of the genre today, Biz Markie, empowering the youth and much more. Watch here!

Drink Champs
Big Daddy Kane
Biz Markie
Hip Hop's 50th Birthday
Rap
RIP

