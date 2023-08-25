Lorenzo Lewis on tackling mental health stigma in the Black Community with The Confess Project

Advocating Mental Health with Lorenzo P. Lewis
Advocating Mental Health with Lorenzo P. Lewis

00:12:51
REVOLT BLACK NEWS
By REVOLT
  /  08.25.2023

On this special “Stand Up For” segment, presented by State Farm, “REVOLT Black News Weekly” dives deep into the mental health crisis affecting the Black community with Lorenzo Lewis, founder of The Confess Project.

REVOLT BLACK NEWS
Mental Health

