Lorenzo Lewis on tackling mental health stigma in the Black Community with The Confess Project

/ 08.25.2023
On this special “Stand Up For” segment, presented by State Farm, “REVOLT Black News Weekly” dives deep into the mental health crisis affecting the Black community with Lorenzo Lewis, founder of The Confess Project.
