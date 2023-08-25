S7 E8 | August 25, 2023
WATCH

S7 E8 | August 25, 2023

00:07:38
Drip Report
By REVOLT
  /  08.25.2023

On this all-new episode of “Drip Report,” Jim Jones gets us right with the Aug. 25-Aug. 27 weather forecast. Plus, a special guest appearance from Luh Tyler, who chops it up with Jones about the latest hip hop news, who the GOAT point guard is and much more. Watch here.

Categories in this video:
Categories
Drip Report
Watch
Tags in this video:
Tags
Jim Jones
Luh Tyler
Rap

Episodes

View More View More

Jim Jones gives us the 8/18 – 8/20 weekend forecast | 'Drip Report'

The Weavahman is back! On this all-new episode of “Drip Report,” Jim Jones gets us ...
By REVOLT

Jim Jones gives us the 8/4 - 8/7 weather with special guest Mario | 'Drip Report'

On this all-new episode of “Drip Report,” Jim Jones gets us right with the 8/4 ...
By REVOLT

Jim Jones gives us the 7/14-7/16 weather with Earn Your Leisure's Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings | 'Drip Report'

The Weavahman is back! On this all-new episode of “Drip Report,” Jim Jones gets us right ...
By REVOLT

Jim Jones gives us the 7/7-7/9 weather with special guest Icewear Vezzo | 'Drip Report'

The Weavahman is back! On this all-new episode of “Drip Report,” Jim Jones gets us right ...
By REVOLT
View More View More