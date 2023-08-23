/ 08.23.2023
On this all-new episode of “Assets Over Liabilities,” hosts Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings chat with Christina Milian at Beignet Box about her love for food, teaming up with her best friend and the inspiration behind them starting the brick-and-mortar business. Watch the full episode here.
