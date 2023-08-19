/ 08.19.2023
Irv Gotti returns to “Drink Champs” for an all-new episode alongside hosts DJ EFN and N.O.R.E. The veteran music executive talks getting into TV and film, paving the way for music industry icons to profit from selling their masters, not being able to sign Nas to Murder Inc., his viral remarks about Ashanti and Fat Joe coming to her defense. Watch the full episode here.
Jim Jones talks Takeoff, signing with Roc Nation & verbal warfare with Pusha T | 'Drink Champs'
On this episode of “Drink Champs,” N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN welcome the one and only ...
Jim Jones gives us the 8/11 – 8/13 weather with special guests Jeezy & Lil Yachty | 'Drip Report'
On this all-new episode of “Drip Report,” Jim Jones gets us right with the Aug. ...
City Girls, Fivio Foreign and CurrenSy on female rap, social media, major record deals & more | 'Drink Champs'
On this jam-packed episode of “Drink Champs,” CurrenSy kicks things off by reflecting on his ...
Earthquake talks divorce, Dave Chappelle Netflix special, and internet comedians | 'Drink Champs'
On this all-new episode of “Drink Champs,” comedian and radio legend Earthquake joins N.O.R.E. and ...