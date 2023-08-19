S7 E31 | Irv Gotti
S7 E31 | Irv Gotti

02:27:57
Drink Champs
By REVOLT
  /  08.19.2023

Irv Gotti returns to “Drink Champs” for an all-new episode alongside hosts DJ EFN and N.O.R.E. The veteran music executive talks getting into TV and film, paving the way for music industry icons to profit from selling their masters, not being able to sign Nas to Murder Inc., his viral remarks about Ashanti and Fat Joe coming to her defense. Watch the full episode here.

Drink Champs
Watch
Ashanti
Irv Gotti
JAY-Z
Nas
Nelly
Rap

