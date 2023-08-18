S5 E1 | Kevin Gates vs. GaTa
S5 E1 | Kevin Gates vs. GaTa

00:28:34
The Crew League
By REVOLT
  /  08.18.2023

The incomparable Kevin Gates and The Alumni take on South Central’s GaTa and G.E.D. Inc. in the season five premiere of “The Crew League.” Watch the full episode here.

