S3 E27 | Eldorado Red
WATCH

S3 E27 | Eldorado Red

01:40:30
Big Facts
By REVOLT
  /  08.17.2023

Eldorado Red joins Big Bank, DJ Scream, and Baby Jade on “Big Facts” to discuss mental health, accountability, if there are levels to being crazy and artists not keeping it real about their lyrics. Watch the full episode here.

Categories in this video:
Categories
Big Facts
Watch
Tags in this video:
Tags
Eldorado Red
Rap

Episodes

View More View More

Skooly talks Rich Kidz, new music, and feeling unappreciated in the music industry | 'Big Facts'

Skooly joins Big Bank, DJ Scream, and Baby Jade on “Big Facts” to discuss the ...
By REVOLT

Pretty Vee talks putting in work to achieve her dreams, Rick Ross, and God's timing | 'Big Facts'

Pretty Vee joins Big Bank, DJ Scream, and Baby Jade on this all-new episode of ...
By REVOLT

Yung Mal talks growing up in New Orleans, signing with Gucci Mane & men beefing | 'Big Facts'

Yung Mal joins Big Bank, DJ Scream, and Baby Jade on this all-new episode of ...
By REVOLT

Flau'jae talks changing the culture of women's basketball, Lil Wayne & the NBA rap GOAT | 'Big Facts'

On this all-new episode of “Big Facts,” the one and only Flau’jae comes through to ...
By REVOLT
View More View More