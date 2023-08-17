/ 08.17.2023
Eldorado Red joins Big Bank, DJ Scream, and Baby Jade on “Big Facts” to discuss mental health, accountability, if there are levels to being crazy and artists not keeping it real about their lyrics. Watch the full episode here.
Skooly talks Rich Kidz, new music, and feeling unappreciated in the music industry | 'Big Facts'
Skooly joins Big Bank, DJ Scream, and Baby Jade on “Big Facts” to discuss the ...
Pretty Vee talks putting in work to achieve her dreams, Rick Ross, and God's timing | 'Big Facts'
Pretty Vee joins Big Bank, DJ Scream, and Baby Jade on this all-new episode of ...
Yung Mal talks growing up in New Orleans, signing with Gucci Mane & men beefing | 'Big Facts'
Yung Mal joins Big Bank, DJ Scream, and Baby Jade on this all-new episode of ...
Flau'jae talks changing the culture of women's basketball, Lil Wayne & the NBA rap GOAT | 'Big Facts'
On this all-new episode of “Big Facts,” the one and only Flau’jae comes through to ...