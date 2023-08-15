Grit & Grace with Lauren Von Der Pool
Grit & Grace with Lauren Von Der Pool

00:07:34
By REVOLT
  /  08.15.2023

In partnership with Nationwide, “Grit & Grace” tells the stories of everyday people who are at the forefront of initiatives and platforms that are fighting to alleviate social injustices in Black communities around the nation. Episode one features Lauren Von Der Pool, a healthy living advocate, food artist, and celebrity chef. Watch!

