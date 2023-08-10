S3 E26 | Skooly
S3 E26 | Skooly

01:13:43
Big Facts
By REVOLT
  /  08.10.2023

Skooly joins Big Bank, DJ Scream, and Baby Jade on “Big Facts” to discuss the evolution of Rich Kidz, his love for R&B music, being part of the skinny jeans movement, and feeling unappreciated in the music game. Watch the full episode here.

