On this episode of “Assets Over Liabilities,” Jordyn Woods welcomes hosts Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings to her headquarters to discuss expanding Woods by Jordyn, prioritizing authenticity throughout her brand promotions, not talking about money with friends, being patient, and saying, “No.” Watch here!

Swizz Beatz talks art, Verzuz, traveling the world & his next phase | 'Assets Over Liabilities'

For the season three premiere, “Assets Over Liabilities” welcomes Swizz Beatz for a conversation about ...
By REVOLT

Pinky Cole & Derrick Hayes on their success & building generational wealth | 'Assets Over Liabilities'

In the season two “Assets Over Liabilities” finale, culinary entrepreneurs Derrick Hayes and Pinky Cole ...
By REVOLT

Antonio Brown on Donda Sports, his rap career & quitting the NFL | 'Assets Over Liabilities'

On the latest episode of “Assets Over Liabilities,” Antonio Brown sits for an interesting conversation ...
By REVOLT

Ari Fletcher on her social media influence and new beauty brand | 'Assets Over Liabilities'

On this all-new episode of “Assets Over Liabilities,” social media influencer, reality tv personality, and ...
By REVOLT
