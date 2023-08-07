Will Carlee Russell’s kidnapping lie negatively impact Black people who really are victims?

/ 08.07.2023
Now that we know Carlee Russell fabricated her kidnap story, “REVOLT Black News Weekly” examines why.
Jacob Latimore talks his role on “The Chi,” media’s depiction of Chicago and his acting career
In this segment of “REVOLT Black News Weekly,” our host Kennedy Rue sits down with ...
The rise of Black women coupling with white men - a shift in interracial dating trends
“REVOLT Black News Weekly” explores the link between Black women and interracial dating. In 1980, ...
Real estate investor and bank owner Benaisha Poole-Watson wants financial literacy for Black people
REVOLT Financial Correspondent Akilah Friend sits down with real estate broker, investor and bank owner ...
Analyzing the connection between Black women perming their hair and cancer
New studies show that Black women with relaxers have higher incidence of uterine cancer. This ...