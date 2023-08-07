Will Carlee Russell’s kidnapping lie negatively impact Black people who really are victims?

Will Carlee Russell’s Kidnapping Lie Negatively Impact Black People Who Really Are Victims?
Will Carlee Russell’s Kidnapping Lie Negatively Impact Black People Who Really Are Victims?

REVOLT BLACK NEWS
By REVOLT
  /  08.07.2023

Now that we know Carlee Russell fabricated her kidnap story, “REVOLT Black News Weekly” examines why.

REVOLT BLACK NEWS
Carlee Russell

