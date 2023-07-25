/ 07.25.2023
On this episode of “On In 5,” we sit down with Grammy award-winning artist Miguelito. From humble beginnings to the height of stardom, Miguelito shares his journey in music, his family’s influence, and his love for the craft that transcends language barriers. Watch as he discusses his sources of inspiration, pride in his Puerto Rican and Dominican roots, pre-show rituals, and his future plans in the industry. Tune into the full conversation with Miguelito here.
