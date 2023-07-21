/ 07.22.2023
“Drink Champs” hosts N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN return with an all-new episode featuring the one and only Large Professor. During the enlightening conversation, the hip hop legend opens up about working on Nas’ ‘Illmatic’ and the Queensbridge star being destined for greatness, 50 Cent’s beef with Kenneth “Supreme” McGriff, the late Aaliyah being mentioned on the original version of Nas’ “Ether,” and so much more. Watch the full interview with Large Professor here.
Akon on building his own African city, working with Jeezy, and "Locked Up" going viral | 'Drink Champs'
The “Drink Champs” are back with an all-new episode featuring Akon. The hip hop veteran ...
Tony Yayo talks 50 Cent, "Many Men," rappers being targeted, drill music & more | 'Drink Champs'
The “Drink Champs” are back with an all-new episode featuring Tony Yayo. In this installment, ...
Ice-T on rapping to portraying a cop, hip hop beefs, west coast rap and Nipsey Hussle & more | 'Drink Champs'
On this all-new episode of “Drink Champs,” Ice-T talks transitioning from music to acting, his ...
Ginuwine on his career, going viral, female fans, and Aaliyah | 'Drink Champs'
“Drink Champs” is back with an all-new episode. For this installment, the one and only ...