“Drink Champs” hosts N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN return with an all-new episode featuring the one and only Large Professor. During the enlightening conversation, the hip hop legend opens up about working on Nas’ ‘Illmatic’ and the Queensbridge star being destined for greatness, 50 Cent’s beef with Kenneth “Supreme” McGriff, the late Aaliyah being mentioned on the original version of Nas’ “Ether,” and so much more. Watch the full interview with Large Professor here.