S3 E22 | Baby Drill
Big Facts
By REVOLT
  /  07.13.2023

The “Big Facts” crew is back with an all-new episode. The latest installment features Baby Drill, who talks about how he got his stage name, his journey thus far, the inspirations behind his music, getting co-signed by Drake and much more. Get to know the Georgia artist by watching the full interview here.

Big Facts
Baby Drill
Drake
Rap

