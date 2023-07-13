/ 07.13.2023
The “Big Facts” crew is back with an all-new episode. The latest installment features Baby Drill, who talks about how he got his stage name, his journey thus far, the inspirations behind his music, getting co-signed by Drake and much more. Get to know the Georgia artist by watching the full interview here.
