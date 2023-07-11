S2 E6 | Pheelz
WATCH

S2 E6 | Pheelz

00:12:06
On In 5
By REVOLT
  /  07.11.2023

On this all-new episode of “On In 5,” multitalented Nigerian artist Pheelz opens up about waiting for his opportunity to fully express himself through music, his inspirations and emotions, and the musical icons he grew up admiring. Watch!

Categories in this video:
Categories
On In 5
Watch
Tags in this video:
Tags
Afrobeats
Pheelz

Episodes

View More View More

Maiya the Don gets glammed up for NYFW and talks her music career | 'On In 5'

New York’s very own Maiya The Don is bringing REVOLT behind the scenes as she ...
By REVOLT

Trina on her Rockstarr Music Festival, advice to artists and being from Miami | 'On In 5'

On this extra special installment of “On In 5,” the baddest chick, Trina, walks us ...
By REVOLT

LaRussell on staying true to himself & navigating the music industry | 'On In 5'

For this episode of “On In 5,” Bay Area’s very own LaRussell hits the stage ...
By REVOLT

Kali opens up about her love for Aaliyah, dream collaborations & what's next | 'On In 5'

This all-new episode of “On In 5” takes fans behind the scenes with Kali as ...
By REVOLT
View More View More