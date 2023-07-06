/ 07.08.2023
The “Drink Champs” are back with an all-new episode featuring Tony Yayo. In this installment, the rapper sits down with hosts N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN to discuss G-Unit, 50 Cent not liking his acclaimed track “Many Men (Wish Death)” initially, Pop Smoke, rappers being a target, the dangers of drill music, and so much more. Watch the full interview here.
