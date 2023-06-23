S7 E1 | June 23, 2023
WATCH

S7 E1 | June 23, 2023

00:07:38
Drip Report
By REVOLT
  /  06.23.2023

The Weavahman is back! On this all-new episode of “Drip Report,” Jim Jones gets us right with the weekend forecast from NYC to Miami. Plus, a special guest appearance from BIA who talks LA vibes and her sensational music. Sponsored by Sprite.

Categories in this video:
Categories
Drip Report
Watch
Tags in this video:
Tags
BIA
Jim Jones
Rap

Episodes

View More View More

Jim Jones gives us the 12/16-12/18 weather with special guest DDG | 'Drip Report'

On this all-new episode of “Drip Report,” Jim Jones gets us right with the weekend ...
By REVOLT

Jim Jones gives us the 12/9-12/11 weather with special guest Berner | 'Drip Report'

On this all-new episode of “Drip Report,” Jim Jones gets us right with the weekend ...
By REVOLT

Jim Jones gives us the 12/2-12/4 weather with special guest Dave East | 'Drip Report'

On this all-new episode of “Drip Report,” Jim Jones gets us right with the weekend ...
By REVOLT

Jim Jones gives us the 11/18-11/20 weather | 'Drip Report'

On this week’s episode of “Drip Report,” Jim Jones gets us right with the weekend ...
By REVOLT
View More View More