/ 06.23.2023
The Weavahman is back! On this all-new episode of “Drip Report,” Jim Jones gets us right with the weekend forecast from NYC to Miami. Plus, a special guest appearance from BIA who talks LA vibes and her sensational music. Sponsored by Sprite.
Jim Jones gives us the 12/16-12/18 weather with special guest DDG | 'Drip Report'
On this all-new episode of “Drip Report,” Jim Jones gets us right with the weekend ...
Jim Jones gives us the 12/9-12/11 weather with special guest Berner | 'Drip Report'
On this all-new episode of “Drip Report,” Jim Jones gets us right with the weekend ...
Jim Jones gives us the 12/2-12/4 weather with special guest Dave East | 'Drip Report'
On this all-new episode of “Drip Report,” Jim Jones gets us right with the weekend ...
Jim Jones gives us the 11/18-11/20 weather | 'Drip Report'
On this week’s episode of “Drip Report,” Jim Jones gets us right with the weekend ...