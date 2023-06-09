/ 06.09.2023
In March 2023, Rep. Justin Pearson set the nation ablaze when he took a stand on gun violence as a part of The Tennessee Three. In this segment, “REVOLT Black News” talks to the unwavering activist about risking his political career for what he believes in, the upcoming elections and accusations that his persona isn’t genuine. See what he had to say.
