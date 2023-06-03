S7 E20 | Bert Kreischer
On this all-new episode of “Drink Champs,” stand-up comedian and actor Bert Kreischer chops it up with N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN about being crowned the No. 1 party animal, getting dad advice from Snoop Dogg, meeting Will Smith, comedy legends Eddie Murphy and Richard Pryor, and so much more. Watch now!

