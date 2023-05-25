S3 E17 | Goldmouf Famgoon & Money Mu
WATCH

S3 E17 | Goldmouf Famgoon & Money Mu

01:13:55
Big Facts
By REVOLT
  /  05.25.2023

Goldmouf Famgoon joins Big Bank, DJ Scream, and Baby Jade to discuss social media changing the game, his mom helping him hustle and more. Plus, Money Mu talks his record deal and regretting to sign to a label.

Categories in this video:
Categories
Big Facts
Watch

Episodes

View More View More

Fat Trel talks harsh prison conditions and Rick Ross being rap's GOAT | 'Big Facts'

On this all-new episode of “Big Facts,” Fat Trel discusses his time in prison and ...
By REVOLT

Big Gipp & James Worthy talk artificial intelligence, major labels and Future | 'Big Facts'

Big Gipp joins Big Bank, DJ Scream, and Baby Jade on “Big Facts” to discuss ...
By REVOLT

Bubba Dub and Boomman on their careers, music business & going independent | 'Big Facts'

On this all-new episode of “Big Facts,” Bubba Dub joins Big Bank, DJ Scream, and ...
By REVOLT

T-Magic & the Memphis Dentist talk their journeys, magicians & removing gold teeth | 'Big Facts'

T-Magic joins Big Bank, DJ Scream, and Baby Jade to discuss his journey as a ...
By REVOLT
View More View More