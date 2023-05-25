/ 05.25.2023
Goldmouf Famgoon joins Big Bank, DJ Scream, and Baby Jade to discuss social media changing the game, his mom helping him hustle and more. Plus, Money Mu talks his record deal and regretting to sign to a label.
Fat Trel talks harsh prison conditions and Rick Ross being rap's GOAT | 'Big Facts'
On this all-new episode of “Big Facts,” Fat Trel discusses his time in prison and ...
Big Gipp & James Worthy talk artificial intelligence, major labels and Future | 'Big Facts'
Big Gipp joins Big Bank, DJ Scream, and Baby Jade on “Big Facts” to discuss ...
Bubba Dub and Boomman on their careers, music business & going independent | 'Big Facts'
On this all-new episode of “Big Facts,” Bubba Dub joins Big Bank, DJ Scream, and ...
T-Magic & the Memphis Dentist talk their journeys, magicians & removing gold teeth | 'Big Facts'
T-Magic joins Big Bank, DJ Scream, and Baby Jade to discuss his journey as a ...