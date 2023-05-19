Examining Gen Z: From the obsession with social media to apologetically demanding political change

REVOLT BLACK NEWS
By REVOLT
  /  05.19.2023

“REVOLT Black News Weekly” correspondent Kennedy Rue examines why today’s teens and twenty-somethings, better known as Gen Z, seem to act out and overdo everything.

REVOLT BLACK NEWS
