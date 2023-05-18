/ 05.18.2023
On this all-new episode of “Big Facts,” Fat Trel discusses his time in prison and the harsh conditions he faced, getting 34 different women’s names tatted, Rick Ross being the rap GOAT and new talent he would sign. Watch!
Big Gipp & James Worthy talk artificial intelligence, major labels and Future | 'Big Facts'
Big Gipp joins Big Bank, DJ Scream, and Baby Jade on “Big Facts” to discuss ...
Bubba Dub and Boomman on their careers, music business & going independent | 'Big Facts'
On this all-new episode of “Big Facts,” Bubba Dub joins Big Bank, DJ Scream, and ...
T-Magic & the Memphis Dentist talk their journeys, magicians & removing gold teeth | 'Big Facts'
T-Magic joins Big Bank, DJ Scream, and Baby Jade to discuss his journey as a ...
Curtbone talks life after prison, clout chasing and choosing the streets | 'Big Facts'
On this all-new episode of “Big Facts,” Curtis “Curtbone” Chambers talks to the crew about ...