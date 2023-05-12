S7 E17 | Rick Ross
WATCH

S7 E17 | Rick Ross

02:36:51
Drink Champs
By REVOLT
  /  05.13.2023

The biggest boss Rick Ross joins N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN on “Drink Champs” to discuss his upcoming car show, how the Luc Belaire champagne brand was started, why he bought Meek Mill’s house, collaborating with JAY-Z, and so much more. Special guests Gunplay & Brett Berish also join in on the conversation. Watch the full episode above.

Categories in this video:
Categories
Drink Champs
Watch
Tags in this video:
Tags
Drake
JAY-Z
Meek Mill
Rap
Rick Ross

Episodes

View More View More

Robin Thicke talks Paula Patton divorce, "culture vulture" critiques & fatherhood | 'Drink Champs'

On this all-new episode of “Drink Champs,” the sensational Robin Thicke joins N.O.R.E. and DJ ...
By REVOLT

Jadakiss on Verzuz, DMX, Kiss Café & expanding his family business | 'Drink Champs'

On an all-new “Drink Champs,” Jadakiss, his father, Bob Phillips, and son Jaewon Phillips discuss ...
By REVOLT

Wiz Khalifa talks 'Kush & OJ,' Mac Miller's impact & new cannabis line | 'Drink Champs'

On this all-new episode of “Drink Champs,” Wiz Khalifa talks festival culture in hip hop, ...
By REVOLT

T.K. Kirkland talks comedy, Eddie Murphy apology & Blac Chyna's baptism | 'Drink Champs'

On this all-new episode of “Drink Champs,” veteran comedian T.K. Kirkland talks apologizing to Eddie ...
By REVOLT
View More View More