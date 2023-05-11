S3 E15 | Big Gipp & James Worthy
WATCH

S3 E15 | Big Gipp & James Worthy

01:30:41
Big Facts
By REVOLT
  /  05.11.2023

Big Gipp joins Big Bank, DJ Scream, and Baby Jade on “Big Facts” to discuss being proud of Future, never wanting to be an artist, being a fashion icon in his crew, and more alongside James Worthy. Watch!

Categories in this video:
Categories
Big Facts
Watch
Tags in this video:
Tags
Big Gipp
Goodie Mob
James Worthy
Rap

Episodes

View More View More

Bubba Dub and Boomman on their careers, music business & going independent | 'Big Facts'

On this all-new episode of “Big Facts,” Bubba Dub joins Big Bank, DJ Scream, and ...
By REVOLT

T-Magic & the Memphis Dentist talk their journeys, magicians & removing gold teeth | 'Big Facts'

T-Magic joins Big Bank, DJ Scream, and Baby Jade to discuss his journey as a ...
By REVOLT

Curtbone talks life after prison, clout chasing and choosing the streets | 'Big Facts'

On this all-new episode of “Big Facts,” Curtis “Curtbone” Chambers talks to the crew about ...
By REVOLT

Famous Animal talks choosing YouTube over rap and trusting his journey | 'Big Facts'

Famous Animal appears on this all-new episode of “Big Facts” to talk about finding the ...
By REVOLT
View More View More