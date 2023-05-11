/ 05.11.2023
Big Gipp joins Big Bank, DJ Scream, and Baby Jade on “Big Facts” to discuss being proud of Future, never wanting to be an artist, being a fashion icon in his crew, and more alongside James Worthy. Watch!
Bubba Dub and Boomman on their careers, music business & going independent | 'Big Facts'
On this all-new episode of “Big Facts,” Bubba Dub joins Big Bank, DJ Scream, and ...
T-Magic & the Memphis Dentist talk their journeys, magicians & removing gold teeth | 'Big Facts'
T-Magic joins Big Bank, DJ Scream, and Baby Jade to discuss his journey as a ...
Curtbone talks life after prison, clout chasing and choosing the streets | 'Big Facts'
On this all-new episode of “Big Facts,” Curtis “Curtbone” Chambers talks to the crew about ...
Famous Animal talks choosing YouTube over rap and trusting his journey | 'Big Facts'
Famous Animal appears on this all-new episode of “Big Facts” to talk about finding the ...