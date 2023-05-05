S7 E16 | Robin Thicke
S7 E16 | Robin Thicke

02:30:15
Drink Champs
By REVOLT
  /  05.06.2023

On this all-new episode of “Drink Champs,” the sensational Robin Thicke joins N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN to discuss his upbringing and family’s history in music and television, working with Lil Wayne, his relationship with Andre Harrell, attempts to win ex-wife Paula Patton back, and much more. Watch!

Drink Champs
Entertainment
Paula Patton
R&B
Robin Thicke

