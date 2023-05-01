/ 05.01.2023
On the latest episode of “The Blackprint,” host and REVOLT CEO Detavio Samuels sits with Keisha Lance Bottoms for a candid chat about growing up in Atlanta, her family’s history of being entertainers, studying at FAMU and practicing law, knowing that it’s OK to walk away, and more. Watch!
