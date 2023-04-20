REVOLT Premiere: Exclusive first look at Yara Shahidi as Tinker Bell in upcoming 'Peter Pan and Wendy' movie

/ 04.20.2023
Check out this exclusive clip of Yara Shahidi making history as the first Black actress to play Tinker Bell in the upcoming movie ‘Peter Pan & Wendy.’ The highly anticipated film premieres April 28 only on Disney+.
Your tastebuds will love this Double Smash Burger recipe | 'On The Menu'
On episode two of REVOLT’s new show “On The Menu,” host Daniel Williams turns up ...
How to make perfect spicy chicken tacos | 'On The Menu'
On the premiere of REVOLT’s latest show “On The Menu,” host Daniel Williams chops up a ...
Moy Baun links up with Swae Lee to discuss Rae Sremmurd, new album and more | 'Welcome to the Frequency'
In this episode of “Welcome To The Frequency,” host Moy Baun welcomes Swae Lee to ...
REVOLT Premiere: Dave East in this "Wu-Tang: An American Saga" season 3 finale scene
In this scene in the “Wu-Tang: An American Saga” season 3 finale, Dave East, who ...