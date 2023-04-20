REVOLT Premiere: Exclusive first look at Yara Shahidi as Tinker Bell in upcoming 'Peter Pan and Wendy' movie
WATCH

REVOLT Premiere: Exclusive first look at Yara Shahidi as Tinker Bell in upcoming 'Peter Pan and Wendy' movie

00:01:07
By REVOLT
  /  04.20.2023

Check out this exclusive clip of Yara Shahidi making history as the first Black actress to play Tinker Bell in the upcoming movie  ‘Peter Pan & Wendy.’ The highly anticipated film premieres April 28 only on Disney+.

