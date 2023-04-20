S3 E12 | Courtbone
S3 E12 | Courtbone

01:06:51
Big Facts
By REVOLT
  /  04.20.2023

On this all-new episode of “Big Facts,” Curtis “Curtbone” Chambers talks to the crew about being from D.C., how he was introduced to the street life, prison, the crack epidemic vs. the clout chasing era and much more. Watch!

