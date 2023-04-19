S1 E1 | Chicken Tacos
S1 E1 | Chicken Tacos

By REVOLT
  04.19.2023

On the premiere of REVOLT’s latest show “On The Menu,” host Daniel Williams chops up a delicious, flavorful, spicy chicken taco with onions, cilantro, and avocado. Watch!

On The Menu
