/ 04.19.2023
On this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show,” Jemele Hill discusses her career thus far, growing up in Detroit, Donald Trump, JAY-Z’s involvement in the NFL, the Colin Kaepernick documentary she’s working on with Spike Lee and so much more. Watch!
