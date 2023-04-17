/ 04.17.2023
On this all-new episode of “The Blackprint,” host and REVOLT CEO Detavio Samuels sits down with Lavar Ball to talk growing up in a big family, being competitive, raising and training his kids, legacy and more. Watch!
