/ 04.14.2023
In this “REVOLT Black News Weekly” segment, Skye Townsend and Gabrielle Dennis discuss the upcoming season of “A Black Lady Sketch Show” and more alongside creator Robin Thede. Watch!
Chlöe Bailey on starring in Will Packer’s musical comedy ‘Praise This’
In this “REVOLT Black News Weekly” segment, Chlöe Bailey, who recently starred in Will Packer’s ...
Autism and Black children in America being diagnosed at a higher rate -- and later -- than white kids
April is Autism Awareness Month and we wanted to explore it as it relates to ...
Viola Davis and Julius Tennon on playing Michael Jordan’s parents in ‘AIR’
“REVOLT Black News Weekly” correspondent Kennedy Rue sits down with EGOT winner Viola Davis and ...
Jozzy talks signing to Diddy, her new album, writing for stars like Beyonce and being from Memphis
Love Records artist Jozzy sits down with “REVOLT Black News Weekly” Kennedy Rue to talk ...