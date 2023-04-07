/ 04.07.2023
“REVOLT Black News Weekly” correspondent Kennedy Rue sits down with EGOT winner Viola Davis and her husband Julius Tennon to talk about their new movie ‘AIR.’
Autism and Black children in America being diagnosed at a higher rate -- and later -- than white kids
April is Autism Awareness Month and we wanted to explore it as it relates to ...
Jozzy talks signing to Diddy, her new album, writing for stars like Beyonce and being from Memphis
Love Records artist Jozzy sits down with “REVOLT Black News Weekly” Kennedy Rue to talk ...
The history of Black people in competitive sports and the continuation of "Black Firsts" in 2023
In an all new “REVOLT Black News Weekly,” we explore the historical context of sports ...
Banning Black: The war on critical race theory being banned from schools
“REVOLT Black News Weekly” explores the recent censorship, book-banning, and bills passed to remove critical ...