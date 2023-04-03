/ 04.03.2023
On this all-new episode of “The Blackprint,” host and REVOLT CEO Detavio Samuels sits with artist and entrepreneur Ray J to discuss struggling with his identity vs. his celebrity persona, singing in a choir at a young age, being signed to a label, and building a team. Watch!
Mahisha Dellinger talks Black-owned businesses & embracing failure | 'The Blackprint with Detavio Samuels'
On this all-new installment of “The Blackprint,” host and REVOLT CEO Detavio Samuels sits with ...
Bozoma Saint John on living an "urgent life" and being unapologetic | 'The Blackprint with Detavio Samuels'
On the season two premiere of “The Blackprint,” host and REVOLT CEO Detavio Samuels welcomes ...
Jay Bailey on equity, supporting Black entrepreneurs & RICE | ‘The Blackprint with Detavio Samuels’
This week on “The Blackprint,” REVOLT CEO Detavio Samuels is joined by Jay Bailey of ...
E. Brian Dobbins on getting his start & the importance of mentorship | 'The Blackprint with Detavio Samuels'
On this all-new episode of “The Blackprint,” host and REVOLT CEO Detavio Samuels sits down ...