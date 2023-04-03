S2 E3 | Ray J
S2 E3 | Ray J

00:44:28
The Blackprint with Detavio Samuels
By REVOLT
  /  04.03.2023

On this all-new episode of “The Blackprint,” host and REVOLT CEO Detavio Samuels sits with artist and entrepreneur Ray J to discuss struggling with his identity vs. his celebrity persona, singing in a choir at a young age, being signed to a label, and building a team. Watch!

