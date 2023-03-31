Jozzy talks signing to Diddy, her new album, writing for stars like Beyonce and being from Memphis

Jozzy on Working with Diddy and Her New Album
WATCH

Jozzy on Working with Diddy and Her New Album

00:08:43
REVOLT BLACK NEWS
By REVOLT
  /  03.31.2023

Love Records artist Jozzy sits down with “REVOLT Black News Weekly” Kennedy Rue to talk about her new album and more.

Categories in this video:
Categories
REVOLT BLACK NEWS
Watch
Tags in this video:
Tags
Jozzy

Episodes

View More View More

The history of Black people in competitive sports and the continuation of "Black Firsts" in 2023

In an all new “REVOLT Black News Weekly,” we explore the historical context of sports ...
By REVOLT

Banning Black: The war on critical race theory being banned from schools

“REVOLT Black News Weekly” explores the recent censorship, book-banning, and bills passed to remove critical ...
By REVOLT

Does TikTok really have an effect on Gen Z's mental health?

This week on “REVOLT Black News Weekly,” we explore TikTok’s impact on Gen Z users’ ...
By REVOLT

Do these weight loss tactics really work?

In this “REVOLT Black News Weekly” segment, we break down fact from fiction as we ...
By REVOLT
View More View More