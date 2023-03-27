WATCH

S2 E1 | Leaving Las Vegas

00:17:59
The Life of Draco
By REVOLT
  /  03.27.2023

On REVOLT’s season two premiere of “The Life of Draco,” a chill trip to Las Vegas for Soulja Boy and his team goes off the rails when he starts getting strange texts from Kanye West. Watch!

Categories in this video:
Categories
The Life of Draco
Watch
Tags in this video:
Tags
Kanye West
Rap
Soulja Boy

Episodes

View More View More

Soulja Boy's "Soulja Stars" arrive | 'The Life of Draco'

In this all-new episode of “The Life of Draco,” Soulja Boy freaks out when he ...
By REVOLT

Soulja Boy delivers his verse for "First Time in a Long Time" | 'The Life of Draco'

On this episode of “The Life of Draco,” Soulja Boy and team return to Los ...
By REVOLT

Soulja Boy takes over Miami Beach's LIV and more | 'The Life of Draco'

In “The Life of Draco” season finale, Soulja Boy hits the stage in Miami and takes ...
By REVOLT

Soulja Boy explains his issue with Kanye West and taps in with T.I. | 'The Life of Draco'

On episode 5 of “The Life of Draco,” Soulja Boy talks to TMZ about being ...
By REVOLT
View More View More