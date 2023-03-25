WATCH

S7 E10 | Joe Budden

01:43:14
Drink Champs
By REVOLT
  /  03.25.2023

On this all-new episode of “Drink Champs,” Joe Budden dives into a slew of topics, including rumors about beefing with JAY-Z, the downfall of Slaughterhouse, calling Michael B. Jordan corny, Angela Yee leaving “The Breakfast Club” and much, much more. Watch!

Drink Champs
Watch
JAY-Z
Joe Budden
Rap
Slaughterhouse

