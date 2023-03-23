WATCH

S3 E8 | Payroll Giovanni

01:13:05
Big Facts
By REVOLT
  /  03.23.2023

In an all-new episode of “Big Facts,” Payroll Giovanni of Doughboyz Cashout chops it up about his group, Detroit culture, rap beefs getting in the way of the bag, ghostwriters and more.

Categories in this video:
Categories
Big Facts
Watch

Episodes

View More View More

JBo talks BMF's success, snitches & accuracy of the STARZ TV series | 'Big Facts'

On this all-new episode of “Big Facts,” JBo of BMF discusses how the infamous organization ...
By REVOLT

Key Glock on growing up in Memphis, remaining authentic, and the late Young Dolph | 'Big Facts'

On this all-new episode of “Big Facts,” Key Glock opens up about the music industry, ...
By REVOLT

Lyfe Jennings talks R&B, being locked up with Jeffrey Dahmer & stage anxiety | 'Big Facts'

Lyfe Jennings appears on the latest episode of “Big Facts” to discuss his career, being ...
By REVOLT

Yung Joc on quitting rap, 42 Dugg's "We Paid" diss, and Big Block | 'Big Facts'

Yung Joc is in the building for this week’s episode of “Big Facts”! The famous ...
By REVOLT
View More View More