/ 03.21.2023
On this all-new episode of “She Is,” Swedish-Gambian artist Rugiyatou Ylva Jallow discusses the beautiful depictions of Black women in her illustrations, being mixed-race, feeling wiser with age, and hustling to make her dreams come true despite many setbacks. Watch!
