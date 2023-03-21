WATCH

S3 E2 | She Is...The Real Architect of Society: Rugiyatou Ylva Jallow

On this all-new episode of “She Is,” Swedish-Gambian artist Rugiyatou Ylva Jallow discusses the beautiful depictions of Black women in her illustrations, being mixed-race, feeling wiser with age, and hustling to make her dreams come true despite many setbacks. Watch!

