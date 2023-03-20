/ 03.20.2023
On this all-new installment of “The Blackprint,” host and REVOLT CEO Detavio Samuels sits with CURLS founder and natural hair care innovator Mahisha Dellinger. Throughout the introspective episode, the business mavens discuss the challenges of entrepreneurship, not being afraid of failure, how Dellinger’s upbringing impacted the rest of her life, and much more. Watch!
