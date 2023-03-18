/ 03.18.2023
Legendary group The Isley Brothers join N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN on this all-new episode of “Drink Champs” to discuss working with Beyoncé, being the blueprint for sampled songs in the music industry, the inspiration behind “Fight the Power,” and more. Watch!
