S7 E9 | The Isley Brothers

02:01:22
Drink Champs
By REVOLT
  /  03.18.2023

Legendary group The Isley Brothers join N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN on this all-new episode of “Drink Champs” to discuss working with Beyoncé, being the blueprint for sampled songs in the music industry, the inspiration behind “Fight the Power,” and more. Watch!

