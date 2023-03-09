WATCH

S3 E6 | Key Glock

01:07:45
Big Facts
By REVOLT
  /  03.09.2023

On this all-new episode of “Big Facts,” Key Glock opens up about the music industry, his mom being imprisoned when he was just a toddler, growing up in Memphis, securing income outside of rap, Young Dolph’s legacy and so much more. Watch!

