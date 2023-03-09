/ 03.09.2023
On this all-new episode of “Big Facts,” Key Glock opens up about the music industry, his mom being imprisoned when he was just a toddler, growing up in Memphis, securing income outside of rap, Young Dolph’s legacy and so much more. Watch!
Lyfe Jennings talks R&B, being locked up with Jeffrey Dahmer & stage anxiety | 'Big Facts'
Lyfe Jennings appears on the latest episode of “Big Facts” to discuss his career, being ...
Yung Joc on quitting rap, 42 Dugg's "We Paid" diss, and Big Block | 'Big Facts'
Yung Joc is in the building for this week’s episode of “Big Facts”! The famous ...
Erica Duchess on women in comedy, betting on herself & dating | 'Big Facts'
On this all-new episode of “Big Facts,” Erica Duchess talks about her experience in the ...
21 Lil Harold on his rap journey, snitches, and ignoring haters | 'Big Facts'
The “Big Facts” crew welcomes 21 Lil Harold for this all-new episode. The Atlanta artist ...