/ 03.06.2023
On the season two premiere of “The Blackprint,” host and REVOLT CEO Detavio Samuels welcomes famed marketing executive Bozoma “Boz” Saint John to discuss building the right kind of relationships for your career, being unapologetic as a survival skill, what living an “urgent life” means, and more. Watch!
Jay Bailey on equity, supporting Black entrepreneurs & RICE | ‘The Blackprint with Detavio Samuels’
This week on “The Blackprint,” REVOLT CEO Detavio Samuels is joined by Jay Bailey of ...
E. Brian Dobbins on getting his start & the importance of mentorship | 'The Blackprint with Detavio Samuels'
On this all-new episode of “The Blackprint,” host and REVOLT CEO Detavio Samuels sits down ...
Robb Chavis on "Black-ish," taking a leap of faith & corporate America | 'The Blackprint with Detavio Samuels'
For this all-new episode of “The Blackprint,” host and REVOLT CEO Detavio Samuels welcomes television ...
Angelica Nwandu on launching The Shade Room & overcoming tragedy | 'The Blackprint with Detavio Samuels'
On this all-new episode of “The Blackprint,” host and REVOLT CEO Detavio Samuels sits down ...