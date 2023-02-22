/ 02.22.2023
On this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show,” actress and pioneer Laverne Cox sits for a spicy, hilarious, and introspective conversation. Host Lee speaks with Cox about her upbringing, journey in film and television, homophobia and transphobia in the Black community, meeting Beyoncé, life at 50 years old and much more. Watch!
