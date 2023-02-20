/ 02.20.2023
In this video, we dive deeper into the issue of banning books in schools and why diverse stories are crucial in education. We explore the impact of “The Erasure Olympics,” Florida’s law mandating approved books in classrooms and discuss the efforts of PEN America to track nationwide book-banning. We also highlight the importance of supporting Black-owned bookstores and local libraries in the fight against censorship.
REVOLT Premiere: Keke Palmer's star power is undeniable in new KeyTV "Unlabeled" series
Keke Palmer unveils her new unscripted KeyTV Network series “Unlabeled,” which looks at the journey ...
Sukihana's musical impact and Rolling Loud Miami set | 'On In 5'
This all-new episode of “On In 5” stars the one and only Sukihana. The rapper ...
Day 4: Crowning a winner | 'Moguls in the Making'
In the season 2 finale, the eager “Moguls in the Making” contestants pitch their ideas ...
A holiday experience: Watch McDonald's "Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour"
REVOLT and McDonald’s present a special holiday gospel celebration featuring Anthony Hamilton, Donald Lawrence, J. ...