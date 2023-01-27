Black Lives Matter Founder Patrice Cullors, her cousin Keenan Anderson & when the movement hits home

/ 01.27.2023
In conversation with Patrice Cullors, “REVOLT BLACK NEWS” goes inside her cousin Keenan Anderson’s case who she claims was killed by LAPD. Anderson, a 31-year-old teacher, went into cardiac arrest after being tasered for “exhibiting erratic behavior” and allegedly trying to leave a traffic accident scene.
The real thirst trap: Our cities in crisis | 'REVOLT Black News'
For this special episode of “REVOLT Black News,” the team dives into the environmental injustice ...
How Yasmine Cheyenne is fighting mental health stigma in the Black community
In this “REVOLT Black News Weekly” segment, we highlight Self-Healing Educator Yasmine Cheyenne, who is ...
HBCU Buzz is standing up for HBCUs in the face of post-pandemic disparity
In this “REVOLT Black News Weekly” segment, we spotlight HBCU Buzz, an outlet that brings ...
How a State Farm agent and their small business demonstrate Black woman resilience in their community
In an all new “Stand Up For” segment, we spotlight a State Farm agent and ...