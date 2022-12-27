/ 12.27.2022
On this all-new episode of “Rate ‘Em,” host Legendary Lade gives us a detailed look at Fly Geenius’ Patchwork Denim Suit dropping in 2023. Watch as the stylist shares his official review of the unique two-piece set.
