/ 12.20.2022
“Rate ‘Em” is back with an all-new episode and this time, host Legendary Lade has something special in store for viewers. The sneaker enthusiast and stylist reviews the one-of-a-kind Namesake Varsity Jacket from WHO DECIDES WAR. The brand’s unconventional take on a traditional piece is anything but ordinary. Watch!
