/ 12.19.2022
On this all-new episode of “The Blackprint,” host and REVOLT CEO Detavio Samuels sits down with talent and literary manager/producer E. Brian Dobbins for a chat about the importance of mentors, getting his start at the company Artists First, and the gifts needed to succeed within your respective industry. Watch!
